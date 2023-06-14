NEET UG 2023 Result: नीट क्वालिफाई करने वालों में इस बार उत्तर प्रदेश के सबसे ज्यादा स्टूडेंट्स
NEET UG 2023 Result: नीट क्वालिफाई करने वालों में इस बार उत्तर प्रदेश के सबसे ज्यादा स्टूडेंट्स

NEET UG 2023 Result: इस साल कुल 11.45 लाख परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा क्वालिफाई की है. नीट एग्जाम 2023 पास करने वाले स्टूडेंट्स की संख्या के मामले में देश की सबसे ज्यादा आबादी वाले राज्य आगे हैं, जिसमें उत्तर प्रदेश अव्वल नंबर पर है. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

NEET UG 2023 Result: नीट क्वालिफाई करने वालों में इस बार उत्तर प्रदेश के सबसे ज्यादा स्टूडेंट्स

NEET UG 2023 Result: देश के लाखों स्टूडेंट्स को मेडिकल एंट्रेस एग्जाम के नतीजों का बेसब्री से इंतजार था. नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी ने मंगलवार, 13 जून 2023 को नीट यूजी परीक्षा 2023 के नतीजों का ऐलान कर दिया है. तमिलनाडु के प्रभंजन जे और आंध्र प्रदेश के बोरा वरुण चक्रवर्ती ने 720 के स्कोर के साथ पूरे देश में पहला स्थान हासिल किया है. तमिलनाडु के ही कौस्तव बाउरी 716 अंकों के साथ ऑल इंडिया रैंक में तीसरे नंबर हैं.

