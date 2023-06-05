Top NIRF Ranked Colleges in India 2023 Updates: एनआईआरएफ रैंकिंग जारी, जानिए कौन सा देश का नंबर वन इंस्टीट्यूट
Top NIRF Ranked Colleges in India 2023 Updates: एनआईआरएफ रैंकिंग जारी, जानिए कौन सा देश का नंबर वन इंस्टीट्यूट

NIRF Ranking 2023 Full List: इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ साइंस (IISc) बेंगलुरु ने अनुसंधान और विश्वविद्यालयों की कैटेगरी के तहत राष्ट्रीय संस्थागत रैंकिंग फ्रेमवर्क (NIRF) रैंकिंग 2022 में पहला स्थान प्राप्त किया.

Top NIRF Ranked Colleges in India 2023 Updates: एनआईआरएफ रैंकिंग जारी, जानिए कौन सा देश का नंबर वन इंस्टीट्यूट

Top NIRF Ranked Colleges in India: शिक्षा और विदेश राज्य मंत्री राजकुमार रंजन सिंह ने आज नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूशनल रैंकिंग फ्रेमवर्क (एनआईआरएफ) रैंकिंग 2023 जारी कर दी है. लिस्ट रैंकिंग प्लेटफॉर्म की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट - nirfindia.org पर उपलब्ध है. इस साल IIT मद्रास ओवरऑल रैंकिंग में टॉप पर है.

