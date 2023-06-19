SDM Success Story: रोजाना 20 घंटे तक काम करके, घर पर लोन लेकर बेटे को पढ़ाया; ऐसी है एसडीएम की कहानी
SDM Success Story: रोजाना 20 घंटे तक काम करके, घर पर लोन लेकर बेटे को पढ़ाया; ऐसी है एसडीएम की कहानी

SDM Aadesh kumar story: आदेश कुमार के माता-पिता सिलाई का काम करते थे. आदेश कुमार के घर की आर्थिक स्थिति ऐसी नहीं थी कि उन्हें बाहर भेजकर पढ़ाई कराई जा सके.

SDM Success Story: रोजाना 20 घंटे तक काम करके, घर पर लोन लेकर बेटे को पढ़ाया; ऐसी है एसडीएम की कहानी

Aadesh Kumar Cracked UPPSC: जब घर के बच्चे पढ़ लिखकर अफसर बनते तो सबको अच्छा लगता है और जब गरीब घर का बच्चा पढ़कर अफसर बनता है तो उनसे जुड़े परिवार वालों की भी जिंदगी बदल जाती है. आज हम बात कर रहे हैं दर्जी के एक ऐसे बेटे की जो बड़े होकर एसडीएम बन गया. बेटे को मिली ये कामयाबी परिवार के लिए किसी अजूबे से कम नहीं है. 

