Success Story: जब महसूस हुआ कि नहीं कर सकतीं ग्राउंड जीरो पर बदलाव, तो AIIMS की डॉक्टर से बनी गईं IAS ऑफिसर
Success Story: जब महसूस हुआ कि नहीं कर सकतीं ग्राउंड जीरो पर बदलाव, तो AIIMS की डॉक्टर से बनी गईं IAS ऑफिसर

IAS Anshu Priya: आज पढ़िए डॉक्टर अंशु प्रिया की सक्सेस स्टोरी. एक ऐसी ऑफिसर जिन्होंने एमबीबीएस करने के बाद यूपीएससी क्रैक करने का फैसला लिया और तीसरी कोशिश में बढ़िया रैंक हासिल कर आईएएस ऑफिसर बन गईं.

Jun 20, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Success Story: जब महसूस हुआ कि नहीं कर सकतीं ग्राउंड जीरो पर बदलाव, तो AIIMS की डॉक्टर से बनी गईं IAS ऑफिसर

Success Story Of IAS Anshu Priya: देश की सबसे कठिन परीक्षा मानी जाती है यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा. इस एग्जाम तो क्रैक करने के लिए जी तोड़ मेहनत करनी पड़ती है, तब जाकर सफलता मिलती है. सफल यूपीएससी एस्पिरेंट्स की सफलता की कहानियां हमें सुनने को मिलती है, जो किसी भी परिस्थिति में जमकर डटे रहने के लिए हमें प्रेरित करती हैं. आज हम आपको एक ऐसी ही ऑफिसर की कहानी बताने जा रहे हैं. आइए जानते हैं आईएएस डॉक्टर अंशु प्रिया के बारे में..

