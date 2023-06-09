GK Quiz: आखिर दुनिया का सबसे गरीब देश कौन सा है?
topStories1hindi1730564
Hindi Newsकरियर

GK Quiz: आखिर दुनिया का सबसे गरीब देश कौन सा है?

Poor Countries: पढ़ाई के बाद जब हायर स्टडीज के लिए या फिर नौकरी के लिए इंटरव्यू या रिटिन एग्जाम होता है तो वहां काम आती है जनरल नॉलेज. 

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

Trending Photos

GK Quiz: आखिर दुनिया का सबसे गरीब देश कौन सा है?

Poorest Countries in The World: दुनिया के अलग अलग तरह के फैक्ट्स के बारे में आपको जानकारी होगी, लेकिन क्या आप इस बारे में जानते हैं कि दुनिया का सबसे गरीब देश कौनसा है और इस देश के लोग कितने रुपये कमाते हैं. क्या काम करते हैं. तो इसी की जनरल नॉलजे आज हम आपकी बढ़ाने वाले हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट