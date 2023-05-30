Success Story: दिल्ली पुलिस के हैड कांस्टेबल ने 8वें अटेंप्ट में क्लियर किया UPSC एग्जाम, ऐसे की थी तैयारी
Success Story: दिल्ली पुलिस के हैड कांस्टेबल ने 8वें अटेंप्ट में क्लियर किया UPSC एग्जाम, ऐसे की थी तैयारी

Who is Ram Bhajan: राम भजन कुमार अपनी रैंक सुधारने के लिए 28 मई को होने वाली यूपीएससी की प्रारंभिक परीक्षा में भी शामिल हुए.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

Success Story: दिल्ली पुलिस के हैड कांस्टेबल ने 8वें अटेंप्ट में क्लियर किया UPSC एग्जाम, ऐसे की थी तैयारी

Delhi Police Head Constable: संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीएससी) ने यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2022 के नतीजे घोषित कर दिए. IAS, IPS, IFS और अन्य अधिकारी बनने के लिए कुल 933 उम्मीदवारों ने UPSC CSE परीक्षा में सफलता प्राप्त की है. इनमें राम भजन कुमार भी थे, जो दिल्ली पुलिस में हेड कांस्टेबल हैं. यहां हम आपको उनकी यूपीएससी जर्नी के बारे में बताएंगे और उन्हें इस हाई-प्रोफाइल परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए कैसे प्रेरणा मिली.

