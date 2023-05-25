फ्लॉप रहा था इस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस का करियर, सड़कों पर बदहवास घूमते पिता की Salman Khan ने की थी मदद
Antara Mali Movies: 1999 में आई राम गोपाल वर्मा (Ram Gopal Verma) की फिल्म प्रेम कथा में भी अंतरा ने काम किया था. इसके अलावा वो मस्त, रोड, कंपनी जैसी फिल्मों में दिखाई दीं. 

Antara Mali Life Facts: 2000 के दशक में कई एक्ट्रेसेस ने बॉलीवुड में जगह बनाई जिसमें से काफी एक्ट्रेसेस गुमनाम हो गईं तो कुछ सफल भी हुईं. अंतरा माली (Antara Mali) भी इन्हीं में से एक हैं. उन्हें इस दौर की टैलेंटेड एक्ट्रेसेस की लिस्ट में शामिल किया जा रहा था. अंतरा ने फिल्म ढूंढते रह जाओगे से बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू किया था जो कि 1998 में रिलीज हुई थी. फिल्म को सफलता नहीं मिली और ये फ्लॉप हो गई. वैसे अंतरा केवल एक्टिंग तक ही सीमित नही थीं. एक्टिंग डेब्यू से पहले वो डायरेक्शन और स्क्रीन राइटिंग में भी हाथ आजमा चुकी थीं. इसके अलावा उन्हों तेलुगु और मलयालम फिल्मों में भी काम किया था.

