Dharmendra ने जितेंद्र के अरमानों पर फेर दिया था पानी, तुड़वा दी थी हेमा मालिनी से शादी
Hema Malini Marriage:  हेमा और जितेंद्र की शादी लगभग तय हो गई थी और चेन्नई में होने जा रही इस शादी को ऐन मौके पर धर्मेंद्र (Dharmendra ) ने रुकवा दिया था.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 06:00 AM IST

Jitendra Hema Malini Marriage: गुजरे जमाने के सुपरस्टार जितेंद्र (Jitendra) की शादी को पांच दशक होने वाले हैं. एक्टर ने अपनी बचपन की दोस्त शोभा कपूर (Shobha Kapoor) के साथ 31 अक्टूबर 1974 को शादी की थी.  हालांकि, क्या आप जानते हैं कि एक समय जितेंद्र की शादी हेमा मालिनी (Hema Malini) से लगभग तय हो गई थी. जी हां, हेमा और जितेंद्र की शादी लगभग तय हो गई थी और चेन्नई में होने जा रही इस शादी को ऐन मौके पर धर्मेंद्र (Dharmendra ) ने रुकवा दिया था. क्या था पूरा मामला यही आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं. 

