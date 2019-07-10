close

वर्ल्ड कप 2019

World Cup 2019: न्यूजीलैंड की जीत के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने दिए कुछ ऐसे रिएक्शन

न्यूजीलैंड टीम के बॉलर्स ने रिजर्व डे के दिन अपनी सधी और सटीक गेंदबाजी से मैच का रुख अपनी ओर मोड़ लिया. बारिश से बाधित इस मैच में न्यूजीलैंड ने टीम इंडिया को 18 रनों से शिकस्त दी.

एक यूजर ने लिखा है कि आईसीसी को अगली बार आईपीएल फॉर्मेट के हिसाब से मैच कराना चाहिए. जहां तीग की दो टॉप टीमों को क्वालीफायर का मौका मिलता है.

नई दिल्ली: वर्ल्ड कप 2019 के सेमीफाइनल में न्यूजीलैंड ने शानदार प्रदर्शन के दम पर फाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया है. न्यूजीलैंड टीम के बॉलर्स ने रिजर्व डे के दिन अपनी सधी और सटीक गेंदबाजी से मैच का रुख अपनी ओर मोड़ लिया. बारिश से बाधित इस मैच में न्यूजीलैंड ने टीम इंडिया को 18 रनों से शिकस्त दी. इन सबके बीच सोशल मीडिया पर पूर्व खिलाड़ियों समेत लोगों की अलग-अलग प्रतिक्रियाएं लगातार सामने आ रही हैं. 

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि केन विलियमसन और न्यूजीलैंड टीम को लगातार दूसरी बार वर्ल्ड कप के फाइनल में प्रवेश करने के लिए बधाई. रवींद्र जडेजा ने महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के साथ अच्छी पारी खेली और टीम इंडिया को जीत के करीब लाए. लेकिन न्यूजीलैंड ने नई बॉल के साथ शानदार प्रदर्शन किया.

 

एक यूजर ने लिखा है कि आईसीसी को अगली बार आईपीएल फॉर्मेट के हिसाब से मैच कराना चाहिए. जहां लीग की दो टॉप टीमों को क्वालीफायर का मौका मिलता है.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

न्यूजीलैंड टीम के ट्विटर अकाउंट से महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के रन आउट वाला वीडियो ट्वीट किया गया है, 

वर्ल्ड कप 2019World Cup 2019ravindra jadejaReserve DayTeam India
