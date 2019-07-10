World Cup 2019: न्यूजीलैंड की जीत के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने दिए कुछ ऐसे रिएक्शन

नई दिल्ली: वर्ल्ड कप 2019 के सेमीफाइनल में न्यूजीलैंड ने शानदार प्रदर्शन के दम पर फाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया है. न्यूजीलैंड टीम के बॉलर्स ने रिजर्व डे के दिन अपनी सधी और सटीक गेंदबाजी से मैच का रुख अपनी ओर मोड़ लिया. बारिश से बाधित इस मैच में न्यूजीलैंड ने टीम इंडिया को 18 रनों से शिकस्त दी. इन सबके बीच सोशल मीडिया पर पूर्व खिलाड़ियों समेत लोगों की अलग-अलग प्रतिक्रियाएं लगातार सामने आ रही हैं.

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि केन विलियमसन और न्यूजीलैंड टीम को लगातार दूसरी बार वर्ल्ड कप के फाइनल में प्रवेश करने के लिए बधाई. रवींद्र जडेजा ने महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के साथ अच्छी पारी खेली और टीम इंडिया को जीत के करीब लाए. लेकिन न्यूजीलैंड ने नई बॉल के साथ शानदार प्रदर्शन किया.

Congratulations to Kane Williamson and the @BLACKCAPS for making it to a second successive World Cup Finals. Ravindra Jadeja along with Dhoni fought brilliantly and got India so close but NZ were brilliant with the new ball and that was decisive. #IndvNZ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 10, 2019

एक यूजर ने लिखा है कि आईसीसी को अगली बार आईपीएल फॉर्मेट के हिसाब से मैच कराना चाहिए. जहां लीग की दो टॉप टीमों को क्वालीफायर का मौका मिलता है.

ICC, next time please go with the IPL format where the top 2 in the league stage play a qualifier.#INDvNZ — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) July 10, 2019

One needs to appreciate the exertion it can take to fight for a million dreams. Dhoni and Jadeja gave everything they had. It's okay to be wounded by life. Let's not be conquered by it. The efforts by all players will be applauded, forever. #INDvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/MCUvPfVcdX — Asif patel (@itz_asif_patel) July 10, 2019

Sometimes, 'bits and pieces' cricketers come together really well! pic.twitter.com/jqZhMODeXo — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 10, 2019

When kohli and rohit hits a century,

People - Dhoni Chutiya hai strike rate kitna kam hai iska

When kohli and rohit out early in the game

Same people - dhoni hee bacha sakta hai ab toh, aise hee thodi world ka best finisher hai.

Bloody hypocrites#INDvNZ — ArJit (@iamarjit) July 10, 2019

Match ka mujrim has to be Pant actually not Dhoni..we knew what we were getting with Dhoni when we put our hopes on him but Pant got sucked in by Santner ! #IndvNZ — M P (@mangesh80) July 10, 2019

6 players outside the field when MS was runout? Dont tell me it was a dead ball missed by the umpires. #TeamIndia #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/HtmlduLqMX — MS Dhoni The Legend. (@Srijeeta7) July 10, 2019

न्यूजीलैंड टीम के ट्विटर अकाउंट से महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के रन आउट वाला वीडियो ट्वीट किया गया है,