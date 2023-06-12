ये थीं भारत की पहली महिला IAS ऑफिसर, जिन्हें जॉनिंग और सस्पेंशन लेटर एक साथ दिया गया
ये थीं भारत की पहली महिला IAS ऑफिसर, जिन्हें जॉनिंग और सस्पेंशन लेटर एक साथ दिया गया

IAS Anna Rajam Malhotra Success Story: अन्ना राजम मल्होत्रा का करियर काफी लंबा और सफल रहा था. उन्होंने 1982 के एशियाई खेलों के लिए राजीव गांधी की टीम के साथ काम भी किया था.

ये थीं भारत की पहली महिला IAS ऑफिसर, जिन्हें जॉनिंग और सस्पेंशन लेटर एक साथ दिया गया

IAS Anna Rajam Malhotra Success Story: यूपीएससी की सिविल सेवा परीक्षा भारत के छात्रों के लिए सबसे कठिन परीक्षाओं में से एक है. बता दें कि रविंद्र नाथ टौगार के भाई सत्येंद्र नाथ टैगोर यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा पास करने वाले पहले भारतीय पुरुष थे. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि यूपीएससी परीक्षा पास करने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला कौन थी?

