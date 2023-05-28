Tim Cook's Success Tips: सक्सेस होने के लिए ऐप्पल वाले टिम कुक के 4 टिप्स
topStories1hindi1714583
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

Tim Cook's Success Tips: सक्सेस होने के लिए ऐप्पल वाले टिम कुक के 4 टिप्स

CEO Tim Cook: हमें इस बात पर फोकस करने की जरूरत है कि हमारी दुनिया में वर्तमान में क्या हो रहा है, यह समझने के लिए कि लोगों को क्या चाहिए और उन जरूरतों को पूरा करना सीखें. 

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

Trending Photos

Tim Cook's Success Tips: सक्सेस होने के लिए ऐप्पल वाले टिम कुक के 4 टिप्स

Tim Cook Success Tips:  टिम कुक, आपको इस नाम को पहचानने के लिए टेक-हैड होने की जरूरत नहीं है. 2011 से Apple के सीईओ ने एक नेता के रूप में स्टीव जॉब्स की विरासत को जारी रखा है. Apple निस्संदेह सबसे बड़ी और सबसे प्रभावशाली कंपनी है. जॉब्स, कंपनी के संस्थापक, कई लोगों के लिए एक आइकन हैं जो टेक्नोलॉजी की पहुंच को चुनौती देने और इस स्थान में नया करने का सपना देखते हैं. कुक ने न केवल सीईओ की भूमिका फिर से शुरू की, बल्कि एक इन्नोवेटर का भारी पदभार भी संभाला.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
RBI
2000 के नोट के मुद्दे पर RBI ने दिल्ली HC से कहा- ‘यह नोटबंदी नहीं, करेंसी मैनेजमें
Top 5
Sushmita Sen, सामंथा और गौहर हैं टॉप 5 में; लेकिन सबसे महंगी OTT एक्ट्रेस हैं...
International kabaddi star
Himachal:10 बार गोल्ड जीत चुके अजय ठाकुर निभाएंगे दबंग दिल्ली के सहायक कोच की भूमिका
Government scheme
शिक्षा से लेकर रोजगार तक, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट पर है सबकुछ! ऐसे मिलेगा फायदा
MTV Roadies
MTV Roadies Promo: गुस्से में गौतम, रिया ने प्रिंस को दी चेतावनी, भिड़े गैंग लीडर!