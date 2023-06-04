पिता की हत्या के बाद लिया ऑफिसर बनने का संकल्प, दिव्यकीर्ति सर ने की मदद, क्रैक की UPSC परीक्षा, बनेंगे IPS
पिता की हत्या के बाद लिया ऑफिसर बनने का संकल्प, दिव्यकीर्ति सर ने की मदद, क्रैक की UPSC परीक्षा, बनेंगे IPS

UPSC Success Story: बजरंग ने बताया कि दिव्यकीर्ति सर ने 2 से 3 प्रोग्राम चलाए हुए हैं, जिसमें से एक योजना का लाभ उठा कर उन्होंने बिना एक पैसा खर्च किए यूपीएससी की सिविल सेवा परीक्षा पास कर डाली.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

UPSC Success Story: यूपीएससी की सिविल सेवा परीक्षा को देश की सबसे कठिन परीक्षा माना जाता है. एक उम्मीदवार के लिए इस परीक्षा को पास करना नाकों चने चबाने जैसा है. यह परीक्षा कुछ ऐसी है कि बहुत से उम्मीदवार सफलता ना मिलने या अपने हालातों के अनुसार परिणाम ना पाने पर पूरी तरह से टूट जाते हैं और इस राह को छोड़ देते हैं. लेकिन कई ऐसे धुरंधर भी हैं, जो इतनी आसानी से नहीं टूटते और इस परीक्षा के लिए इतनी मेहनत करते हैं, कि सफलता उनके हाथ जरूर लगती है. आज हम आपको एक ऐसे ही जिद्दी उम्मीदवार की सक्सेस स्टोरी के बारे में बताएंगे, जिन्होंने अपने पिता की हत्या होने के बाद यह संकल्प लिया था कि वह भविष्य में ऑफिसर बन कर दिखाएंगे. इसके अलावा बता दें कि उनके इस सपने को साकार करने में दृष्टि आईएएस कोचिंग के फाउंडर विकास दिव्यकीर्ति ने काफी मदद की है. 

