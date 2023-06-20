भारत का वो रेलवे स्टेशन जहां 42 साल तक नहीं रुकी कोई ट्रेन, शाम 5 बजे के बाद खाली हो जाता था पूरा स्टेशन
topStories1hindi1745611
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

भारत का वो रेलवे स्टेशन जहां 42 साल तक नहीं रुकी कोई ट्रेन, शाम 5 बजे के बाद खाली हो जाता था पूरा स्टेशन

जब भी कोई ट्रेन बेगुनकोडोर स्टेशन से होकर गुजरती थी, तो उसका ड्राइवर ट्रेन की स्पीड बढ़ा लेता था, ताकि जल्द से जल्द वो स्टेशन क्रॉस हो जाए.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

Trending Photos

भारत का वो रेलवे स्टेशन जहां 42 साल तक नहीं रुकी कोई ट्रेन, शाम 5 बजे के बाद खाली हो जाता था पूरा स्टेशन

नई दिल्ली: आपने ट्रेन से यात्रा तो जरूर की होगी. यात्रा के दौरान आप भारत के ना जाने कितने ही राज्यों से होकर गुजरे होंगे. उसी समय आप कई ऐसे स्टेशनों पर भी रुके होंगे, जो किसी ना किसी वजह से पूरे देश में काफी फेमस है. लेकिन क्या आप कभी भारत के उस स्टेशन से होकर गुजरे हैं, जहां करीब 42 सालों तक कोई ट्रेन नहीं रुकी. अगर नहीं, तो बता दें कि भारत में एक ऐसा रेलवे स्टेशन भी है, जहां करीब 42 सालों तक रेलवे ने स्टेशन होने के बावजूद कभी कोई ट्रेन नहीं रोकी. यहां तक कि जब भी कोई ट्रेन उस स्टेशन से होकर गुजरती थी, तो उसका ड्राइवर ट्रेन की स्पीड बढ़ा लेता था, ताकि जल्द से जल्द वो स्टेशन क्रॉस हो जाए. लेकिन आप इन भारत के इस स्टेशन के बारे में जानते हैं? अगर नहीं, तो बता दें कि हम बेगुनकोडोर रेलवे स्टेशन की बात कर रहे हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस