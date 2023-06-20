दिल्ली पुलिस के हेड कांस्टेबल ने रोजाना 6 घंटे पढ़ाई कर क्रैक की UPSC परीक्षा, अब बनेंगे ऑफिसर
topStories1hindi1745407
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

दिल्ली पुलिस के हेड कांस्टेबल ने रोजाना 6 घंटे पढ़ाई कर क्रैक की UPSC परीक्षा, अब बनेंगे ऑफिसर

Ram Bhajan UPSC Success Story: राम भजन रोजाना कम से कम 6 घंटे पढ़ाई किया करते थे. वह एक महीने की छुट्टी के लिए पहले ही आवेदन कर देते थे, जब परीक्षा की तारीख नजदीक होती थी.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Trending Photos

दिल्ली पुलिस के हेड कांस्टेबल ने रोजाना 6 घंटे पढ़ाई कर क्रैक की UPSC परीक्षा, अब बनेंगे ऑफिसर

Ram Bhajan UPSC Success Story: संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (UPSC) की तरफ से पिछले महीने यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2022 के नतीजे घोषित किए गए थे. जिसमें कुल 933 उम्मीदवारों ने परीक्षा में सफलता प्राप्त की थी. अब इन्ही उम्मीदवारों में से कुछ IAS, कुछ IPS, तो कुछ IFS व IRS ऑफिसर बनेंगे. लेकिन आज हम आपको एक ऐसे उम्मीदवार की सफलता के बारे में बताएंगे, जो दिल्ली पुलिस में हेड कांस्टेबल हैं, लेकिन उन्होंने इस बार की यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा पास कर दी और अब वह ऑफिसर बनेंगे.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस
horoscope today
बजरंग बली करेंगे 'मंगल', इन 5 राशियों को आज नौकरी-कारोबार में अच्छी खबर मिलने का योग