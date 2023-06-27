GK: फीमेल पार्टनर किसी दूसरे के साथ न चली जाए, इस डर से ऊदबिलाव सोते समय पकड़ लेता है उसका हाथ
GK: फीमेल पार्टनर किसी दूसरे के साथ न चली जाए, इस डर से ऊदबिलाव सोते समय पकड़ लेता है उसका हाथ

Interesting Facts: आज हम जानवरों और उनके के बच्चों से जुड़े कुछ अमेजिंग फैक्ट्स आपको बता रहे हैं, जिन्हें जानकर बड़ी हैरानी बहुत होगी, एक के बारे में जानकर तो हंसी छूट जाएगी. ये फैक्ट्स आपकी नॉलेज भी बढ़ाएंगे.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 07:26 AM IST

Trending Photos

Interesting Facts About Animals: बहुत सारे लोग जानवरों को दूर से ही पसंद करते हैं, लेकिन कुछ लोग तो इतने पड़े एनीमल लवर्स होते हैं कि उन्हें प्यार किए बिना खाना ही हजम नहीं होता. ऐसे लोग हर समय जानवरों की केयर करते हैं उन पर प्यार लुटाते हैं. ऐसे कई वीडियो हमें आजकल सोशल मीडिया पर देखने को मिल ही जाते हैं. आज हम आपके लिए जानवरों और उनके बच्चों पर हुई स्टडी से सामने आए कुछ अमेजिंग फैक्ट्स लेकर आए हैं, जिन्हें जानकर आपको बड़ी हैरानी होगी. 

