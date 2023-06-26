GK: क्या आपको भी होती है दिक्कत कि घर के बुजुर्ग सुबह क्यों उठ जाते हैं जल्दी? साइंस की भाषा में समझें ये परेशानी
topStories1hindi1754076
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

Old Age Science: सोते रहना किसे पसंद नहीं होता, लेकिन आपने अक्सर देखा होगा कि घर के बुजुर्ग सुबह जल्दी उठ जाते हैं. यह बात नई पीढ़ी के युवाओं को पसंद नहीं आते. यहां जानिए कि क्यों बुजुर्ग देर तक नहीं सोते रहते...

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 07:29 AM IST

Elders Wake Up Early In Morning: भारत में आज भी ज्यादातर लोग जॉइंट फैमिली में रहना पसंद करते हैं. ऐसे घरों में लोगों को एक-दूसरे की छोटी-बड़ी हर खूबी और खामी के साथ रहना पड़ता है. सबकी अलग-अलग आदतें होती हैं. ऐसी ही एक आदत होती हैं घर के बुजुर्गों की, जो सुबह-सुबह सबसे पहले ही जाग जाते हैं.

