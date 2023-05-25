Knowledge: क्या आप जानते हैं SPG के अलावा दिल्ली पुलिस भी PM की सुरक्षा में निभाती है अहम भूमिका?
Delhi Police Role In PM Security: देश कोई भी हो उसके लिए अपने राष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री प्रमुख होते हैं और उनकी सुरक्षा सबसे बड़ी जिम्मेदारी है. सिक्योरिटी सिस्टम में किसी भी तरह की गड़बड़ी होने से उस देश पर इसका बहुत खतरनाक असर पड़ सकता है. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 06:41 AM IST

Delhi Police Important Role In PM Security: दुनिया भर के देशों में राष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री प्रमुख होते हैं और इनकी सुरक्षा भी उतनी ही बड़ी जिम्मेदारी होती है. सुरक्षा तंत्र में चूक के चलते ही कितने ही देशों में इन प्रमुख पदों पर आसिन लोगों को मौत के घाट भी उतारा गया. हमारा देश इस भयानक परिस्थिति से गुजर चुका है, जब पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी और उसके बाद राजीव गांधी की सुरक्षा में सेंध लगी थी, जिसके कारण उनकी मौत हो गई थी.

