Knowledge: नींद में कैसे अपना बैलेंस बनाए रहते हैं पक्षी, सोते हुए भी पेड़ की डाली से गिरते नहीं, जानिए क्यों

General Knowledge: पक्षियों को सोते हुए देखने के लिए आपको सूरज उगने से पहले उठना होगा. क्या आप जानते हैं कि पक्षी सोते समय अपनी एक आंख खोले रहते हैं और वो ऐसा क्यों करते हैं, आइए जानते हैं यहां...

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 06:42 AM IST

How Do Birds Sleep: आपने कभी नोटिस किया होगा कि बिजली के तारों या फिर पेड़ की डाल पर ढेर सारे पक्षी बैठे रहते हैं. बिजली के तार पर बैठे पक्षियों की कतार देखकर तो ये स्कूल में लाइनों में खड़े स्टूडेंट्स जैसे लगते हैं. अक्सर सुबह के समय ऐसा खूबसूरत नजारा देखने को मिलता है. कभी गौर से देखें तो नजर आएगा कि कई पक्षियों की तो आंखें भी बंद रहती हैं.

