Quiz: दुनिया का सबसे पहला आलू कहां पाया गया था?
Quiz: दुनिया का सबसे पहला आलू कहां पाया गया था?

हम आपको कुछ ऐसे ही सवालों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जो शायद आपको आउट ऑफ सिलेबस लग सकते हैं लेकिन हैं ये बहुत काम के.

Jun 23, 2023, 09:32 AM IST

Quiz: दुनिया का सबसे पहला आलू कहां पाया गया था?

Worlds First Potato: नौकरी सरकारी चाहिए हो या प्राइवेट परीक्षा तो सबके लिए ही देनी पड़ती है. अब एग्जाम तो एग्जाम होता है उसमें कई बार ऐसी चीजें भी पूछी जा सकती हैं जिनका आपके सिलेबस से कोई लेना देना ही न हो. तो आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसे ही सवालों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जो शायद आपको आउट ऑफ सिलेबस लग सकते हैं लेकिन हैं ये बहुत काम के. ये सवाल हैं जनरल नॉलेज के. 

