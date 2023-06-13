GK: दिल्ली में खुदाई के दौरान मिली इस सुरंग के बारे में जानते हैं आप? इस शासक से जुड़ी है कहानी
GK: दिल्ली में खुदाई के दौरान मिली इस सुरंग के बारे में जानते हैं आप? इस शासक से जुड़ी है कहानी

Tunnel of Delhi: दिल्ली में खुदाई के दौरान एक सुरंग मिली है.आर्केलॉजिकल सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया के मुताबिक यह लगभग 700 साल पुरानी है. आज इस आर्टिकल में जानिए कि इस सुरंग का संबंध किस मुगल राजा से है. 

Tunnel of Delhi: मुगलों ने सैकड़ों वर्षों तक पूरे हिंदुस्तान पर शासन किया. एक समय था जब देश की राजधानी दिल्ली मुगलों का गढ़ हुआ करती थी, जहां मुगल शासक पूरे देश को चलाया करते थे. यहां आज भी मुगलकाल से जुड़ी कई चीजें हैं, जो सबके सामने हैं.

