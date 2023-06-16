UPSC की तैयारी के दौरान हुई थीं प्रेग्नेंट, बताया कैसे हासिल की AIR 152 और बन गईं IAS
UPSC की तैयारी के दौरान हुई थीं प्रेग्नेंट, बताया कैसे हासिल की AIR 152 और बन गईं IAS

UPSC Success Story: पढ़िए दिल्ली की पद्मिनी नारायण की मोटिवेशनल स्टोरी जिन्होंने सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में 152-AIR हासिल की.

Jun 16, 2023

UPSC की तैयारी के दौरान हुई थीं प्रेग्नेंट, बताया कैसे हासिल की AIR 152 और बन गईं IAS

IAS Padmini Narayan: लाखों उम्मीदवार वर्तमान में UPSC प्रारंभिक परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे हैं. पिछले सालों के आईएएस और आईपीएस अधिकारियों की सफलता की कहानियां आज कई लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा का काम करती हैं. IAS पद्मिनी नारायण की मोटिवेशनल स्टोरी, जिन्होंने न केवल भारत की सबसे कठिन परीक्षाओं में से एक को पास किया, बल्कि काम करते हुए एक उच्च पद हासिल करने में भी कामयाब रहीं, ऐसा ही एक उदाहरण है. पद्मिनी नारायण प्रेगनेंट होने के साथ-साथ परीक्षा की पढ़ाई के दौरान नौकरी भी कर रही थीं.

