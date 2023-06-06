Indian Cricketers Education: ये हैं इंडिया के कम पढ़े-लिखे क्रिकेटर्स, जो आज अपने करियर में हैं बेहद सक्सेसफुल
Indian Cricketers Education: ये हैं इंडिया के कम पढ़े-लिखे क्रिकेटर्स, जो आज अपने करियर में हैं बेहद सक्सेसफुल

Indian Cricketers: देश में ऐसे कई क्रिकेटर हैं, जिन्होंने अपने सपने के लिए पढ़ाई भी बीच में ही छोड़ दी. इनमें देश के क्रिकेटप्रेमियों की धड़कन महेंद्र सिंह धोनी भी शामिल हैं. आइए जानते हैं सक्सेसफुल क्रिकेटर्स कितने पढ़े-लिखे हैं? 

Jun 06, 2023

Indian Cricketers Studies: पढ़ाई-लिखाई को लाइफ में हमेशा से ही बहुत ज्यादा अहमियत दी जाती है, लेकिन करियर में सफल होने के लिए जरूरी नहीं है कि हमारे पास बड़ी डिग्री ही होनी चाहिए. विश्व की कई मशहूर हस्तियां इस बात का सबूत है. वहीं, हमारे देश में भी ऐसे टैलेंटेड लोगों की कमी नहीं हैं, जिन्होंने हायर एजुकेशन न होने के बावजूद भी अपनी एक अलग पहचान बनाई है. अब हमारे देश के क्रिकेटर को देख लीजिए, जो कम पढ़े-लिखे होने के बावजूद भी अपने करियर में बेहद सक्सेसफुल हैं. 

