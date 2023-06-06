जानें क्या है अवध ओझा सर के गमछा लपेटने का राज, आखिर गमछे के कारण क्यों छोड़ दिया था शो
topStories1hindi1726771
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

जानें क्या है अवध ओझा सर के गमछा लपेटने का राज, आखिर गमछे के कारण क्यों छोड़ दिया था शो

Avadh Ojha: अवध ओझा सर का पूरा नाम अवध प्रताप ओझा है, और वह अपनी नॉलेज और अपने पढ़ाने के तरीके के कारण पूरे देश भर में काफी फेमस हैं. 

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

Trending Photos

जानें क्या है अवध ओझा सर के गमछा लपेटने का राज, आखिर गमछे के कारण क्यों छोड़ दिया था शो

Avadh Ojha: आप जानते ही होंगे कि देश भर में यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी कराने के लिए कई कोचिंग संस्थान हैं, जहां एक से बढ़कर एक टीचर पढ़ाते और हर साल कई उम्मीदवारों को IAS व IPS बनाते हैं. उन्हीं टीचरों में से एक टीचर हैं अवध प्रताप ओझा सर, जो अपनी नॉलेज और पढ़ाने के तरीके के लिए पूरे देश भर में काफी फेमस हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर