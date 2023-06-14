NEET UG 2023: टॉपर्स प्रभंजन और बोरा वरुण ​​​​​​​दोनों के 99.99 पर्सेंटाइल, समझिए पर्सेंटेज और पर्सेंटाइल में क्या है अंतर
Percentage Vs Percentile: इस बार परीक्षा में करीब 20 लाख 87 हजार स्टूडेंट्स शामिल हुए, जिनमें से 11.45 लाख स्टूडेंट्स ने क्वालिफाई किया है. टॉपर स्टूडेंट्स में टॉप 50 में 10 लड़कियों ने अपना दबदबा कायम किया है. 

NEET UG 2023 Toppers: नीट यूजी (NEET UG) 2023 के नतीजे मंगलवार देर रात जारी कर दिए गए. देश के टॉप मेडिकल कॉलेजों में एडमिशन पाने के लिए होने वाली इस परीक्षा में तमिलनाडु के प्रभंजन जे और आंध्र प्रदेश के बोरा वरुण चक्रवर्ती ने टॉप किया. लाखों स्टूडेंट्स को पछाड़ते हुए दोनों ने 99.99 पर्सेंटाइल हासिल किए हैं. आपने गौर किया होगा कि यहां पर्सेंटाइल बताया गया है. बहुत से लोगों के मन में सवाल तो उठ रहा होगा कि प्रतिशत क्यों नहीं लिखा? आइए यहां समझते हैं कि पर्सेंटेज और पर्सेंटाइल में अंतर क्या होता है. 

