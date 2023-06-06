NIRF Best College 2023: डीयू का मिरांडा हाउस पहले स्थान पर, दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी के 5 कॉलेज टॉप 10 की लिस्ट में
NIRF Best College 2023: डीयू का मिरांडा हाउस पहले स्थान पर, दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी के 5 कॉलेज टॉप 10 की लिस्ट में

NIRF Best College 2023: एनआईआरएफ रैंकिंग 2023 के मुताबिक, इस साल भी दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी के कुल 5 कॉलेज देश के टॉप 10 कॉलेजों की लिस्ट में अपनी जगह बनाने में कामयाब रहे हैं.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 09:25 AM IST

NIRF Best College 2023: डीयू का मिरांडा हाउस पहले स्थान पर, दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी के 5 कॉलेज टॉप 10 की लिस्ट में

NIRF Best College 2023: नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूशनल रैंकिंग फ्रेमवर्क 2023 (NIRF 2023) की तरफ से 13 कैटेगरियों में अलग-अलग कॉलेज व यूनिवर्सिटी की रैंकिंग जारी की गई है. जारी की गई रैंकिंग के मुताबिक, दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी के मिरांडा हाउस कॉलेज ने एक बार फिर से पूरे देश में टॉप कॉलेज की पोजिशन बरकरार रखी है.

