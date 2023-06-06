NIRF Medical Colleges Ranking 2023: ये रही देश के टॉप 10 मेडिकल कॉलेजों की लिस्ट, NEET के छात्र एडमिशन से पहले दें ध्यान
Top NIRF Ranked Medical Colleges in India 2023: नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूशनल रैंकिंग फ्रेमवर्क द्वारा देश के टॉप मेडिकल कॉलेजों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी गई है. ऐसे में इस साल नीट यूजी 2023 की परीक्षा देने वाले छात्र भारत के टॉप मेडिकल कॉलेजों की लिस्ट पर ध्यान दें.

NIRF Medical Colleges Ranking 2023: ये रही देश के टॉप 10 मेडिकल कॉलेजों की लिस्ट, NEET के छात्र एडमिशन से पहले दें ध्यान

Top NIRF Ranked Medical Colleges in India 2023: नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूशनल रैंकिंग फ्रेमवर्क (NIRF) की तरफ से 13 अलग-अलग कैटेगरी में टॉप कॉलेज और यूनिवर्सिटी की रैंकिंग जारी की गई है. इसी में से एक कैटेगरी मेडिकल कॉलेज की है, जिसमें देश के सभी मेडिकल कॉलेजों को रैंक किया गया है. जारी की गई रैंकिंग के मुताबिक, इस साल भी ऑल इंडिया इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंस, दिल्ली (AIIMS, Delhi) ने पहला स्ठान हासिल किया है. 

