NIRF Ranking 2023: एम्स दिल्ली ने हाईएस्ट स्कोर के साथ फिर मारी बाजी, ये रही देश के बेस्ट मेडिकल कॉलेजों की लिस्ट
NIRF Ranking 2023: एम्स दिल्ली ने हाईएस्ट स्कोर के साथ फिर मारी बाजी, ये रही देश के बेस्ट मेडिकल कॉलेजों की लिस्ट

केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्रालय की एनआईआरएफ रैंकिंग के जरिए कॉलेज में दाखिला लेने वाले स्टूडेंट्स के लिए कॉलेज के हर पहलु की जानकारी हासिल करना बहुत ही आसान हो जाता है. यहां जानिए किस मेडिकल कॉलेज को कौन सी रैंक मिली है.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 07:24 AM IST

NIRF Ranking 2023: एम्स दिल्ली ने हाईएस्ट स्कोर के साथ फिर मारी बाजी, ये रही देश के बेस्ट मेडिकल कॉलेजों की लिस्ट

NIRF Ranking 2023 Top Medical Colleges: केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने ऑल इंडिया लेवल के साथ ही स्टेट्स और कोर्सेस के मुताबिक मेडिकल कॉलेजों को रैंकिंग प्रदान की है. इस एनआईआरएफ रैंकिंग में एम्स दिल्ली टॉप मेडिकल कॉलेज की लिस्ट में नंबर वन पर है. यहां जानिए किस कॉलेज को कौन सी रैंक मिली है. अगर आप मेडिकल कॉलेज में एडमिशन लेना चाहते हैं तो यह लिस्ट आपके बहुत काम आएगी

