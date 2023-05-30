SPG कमांडो को देखकर उठने लगते हैं Goosebumps? जानिए इनका वर्किंग स्टाइल और सैलरी, ऐसे मिलेगी जॉब
topStories1hindi1717072
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

SPG कमांडो को देखकर उठने लगते हैं Goosebumps? जानिए इनका वर्किंग स्टाइल और सैलरी, ऐसे मिलेगी जॉब

Special Protection Group: भारत में एसपीजी की एकमात्र जिम्मेदारी पीएम और कुछ मामलों में उनके परिवार की सुरक्षा करना है. जानिए चप्पे-चप्पे पर पीएम की सिक्योरिटी के लिए मुस्तैद रहने वाले इन कमांडो को कितनी सैलरी मिलती है

 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 09:43 AM IST

Trending Photos

SPG कमांडो को देखकर उठने लगते हैं Goosebumps? जानिए इनका वर्किंग स्टाइल और सैलरी, ऐसे मिलेगी जॉब
SPG Salary Structure: स्पेशल प्रोटेक्शन ग्रुप (Special Protection Group) भारत सरकार की एक एजेंसी (Government of India Agency) है. इसके कमांडो आपने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के साथ देखे ही होंगे. ये पीएम के साथ साए की तरह रहते हैं. इंडियन गवर्नमेंट इसका गठन प्रधानमंत्रियों को सुरक्षा देने के किया था. वहीं, कुछ मामलों में उनके परिवार को सिक्योरिटी देना भी एसपीजी की जिम्मेदारी है.
 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Nora Fatehi
Nora ने पहन लिया कुछ ऐसा चलना हुआ मुश्किल, पहनावे और चाल दोनों का उड़ा मजाक!
Vastu Tips For Plants
घर में लगा लें मां लक्ष्मी का प्रिय पौधा, घर में होगा सुख-शांति और समृद्धि का वास
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
Monalisa
ट्रांसपेरेंट साड़ी पहन इस भोजपुरी हसीना ने दिए ऐसे किलर पोज, बेचैन हुए फैंस
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS: बेटी और नातिन के साथ शो में पहुंचे Kabir Bedi, कपिल की ऐसे कर दी बोलती बंद
budh gochar 2023
5 राशि वालों को तगड़ा पैसा देंगे 'बुध', मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन, व्‍यापार में लाभ!