पढ़ाई भी की, Reels भी देखी और इस तरह इन 2 दोस्तों ने एक साथ क्रैक कर दी UPSC परीक्षा, अब बनेंगे IAS
पढ़ाई भी की, Reels भी देखी और इस तरह इन 2 दोस्तों ने एक साथ क्रैक कर दी UPSC परीक्षा, अब बनेंगे IAS

UPSC Success Story: एक छोटे से कमरे में रहकर दो दोस्तों ने एक साथ की यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी और एक साथ ही क्रैक कर डाली यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2022.

पढ़ाई भी की, Reels भी देखी और इस तरह इन 2 दोस्तों ने एक साथ क्रैक कर दी UPSC परीक्षा, अब बनेंगे IAS

UPSC Success Story: दिल्ली का मुखर्जी नगर इलाका, ना जाने किनते उम्मीदवारों के आईएएस और आईपीएस बनने के सपने समेटे हुआ है. यहां देश के कोने-कोने से छात्र आते हैं और देश की सबसे कठिन मानी जाने वाली यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी करते हैं. हालांकि, लाखों छात्रों में से केवल 900 से 1000 छात्रों के ही सपने हर साल पूरे हो पाते हैं. क्योंकि इस परीक्षा को पास करना कोई मजाक नहीं है. 

