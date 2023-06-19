NEET Success Story: 11 की उम्र में हुई जबरदस्ती शादी, 20 की उम्र में बने पिता, लेकिन अब बनेंगे Doctor
topStories1hindi1744334
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

NEET Success Story: 11 की उम्र में हुई जबरदस्ती शादी, 20 की उम्र में बने पिता, लेकिन अब बनेंगे Doctor

NEET Success Story: रामलाल की शादी महज 11 साल की उम्र में कर दी गई थी, लेकिन रामलाल ने अपने परिवार से कह दिया था कि वह किसी भी कीमत पर अपनी आगे की पढ़ाई जारी रखेगा.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Trending Photos

NEET Success Story: 11 की उम्र में हुई जबरदस्ती शादी, 20 की उम्र में बने पिता, लेकिन अब बनेंगे Doctor

NEET Success Story: हाल ही में पिछले सप्ताह मेडिकल एंट्रेस एंग्जाम नीट यूजी 2022 (NEET UG 2022) के परिणाम जारी किए गए थे, जिसमें कई छात्रों ने लगभग परफेक्ट स्कोर के साथ परीक्षा पास की है. परीक्षा पास करने वाले उम्मीदवारों में एक उम्मीदवार ऐसे हैं जिनकी सफलता की कहानी काफी अनोखी है. दरअसल, हम बात कर रहे हैं रामलाल नाम के उम्मीदवार की, जो राजस्थान के रहने वाले हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!