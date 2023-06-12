इस शख्स ने 15 लाख में खरीदी जमीन और बसा लिया अपना नया देश, है अपना झंडा, पासपोर्ट और करेंसी भी
topStories1hindi1734094
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

इस शख्स ने 15 लाख में खरीदी जमीन और बसा लिया अपना नया देश, है अपना झंडा, पासपोर्ट और करेंसी भी

Republic of Slowjamastan: स्लोजमास्तान की स्थापना करने वाले रैंडी विलियम्स खुद को इस देश का सुल्तान बताते हैं. आज के समय में करीब 4000 से अधिक लोग उनके इस देश की नागरिकता पाना चाहते हैं.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 07:05 AM IST

Trending Photos

इस शख्स ने 15 लाख में खरीदी जमीन और बसा लिया अपना नया देश, है अपना झंडा, पासपोर्ट और करेंसी भी

Republic of Slowjamastan: अगर आपसे यह कहा जाए कि दुनिया में हाल ही में एक शख्स ने महज 15 लाख रुपयों में कोई घर या फ्लैट नहीं बल्कि अपना एक पूरा देश ही बसा लिया है, तो आप शायद यकीन ही नहीं करेंगे. क्योंकि आज के समय में 15 लाख रुपये में तो अच्छे शहरों में 1 BHK का फ्लैट भी नहीं मिलता, तो कोई महज 15 लाख रुपयों में अपना देश कैसे बसा सकता है. लेकिन बता दें कि यह बात सच है कि अमेरिका के एक शक्स ने केवल 15 लाख रुपये खर्च करके अपना देश बसा लिया है और इस देश को बने हुए केवल 1.5 साल ही हुए हैं. इसके अलावा इस देश का अपना एक झंडा, पासपोर्ट और करंसी भी है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Madhu Mantena
प्रोड्यूसर मधु मेंटाना ने इरा त्रिवेदी से की शादी, पहले पोस्ट में लिखा- अब हुआ पूरा
Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: दोबारा शादी करने के बाद एक्स वाइफ मसाबा के लिए ये क्या कह गए मधु मेंटाना, 'गदर' ने तोड़ा शाहरुख खान का रिकॉर्ड
Government scheme
ये वेबसाइट है पूरा सरकारी दफ्तर! मिनटों में हो जाएगा आपका हर जरूरी काम
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Anil Ambani
Reliance के इस शेयर ने निवेशकों को कर दिया कंगाल, 255 से 15 रुपये पर आया Stock
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा