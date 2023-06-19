Success Story: तीन बहनों ने एक साथ एग्जाम क्लियर करके पेश की मिसाल, पढ़िए इन फ्यूचर डॉक्टर्स की सक्सेस स्टोरी
topStories1hindi1743900
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

Success Story: तीन बहनों ने एक साथ एग्जाम क्लियर करके पेश की मिसाल, पढ़िए इन फ्यूचर डॉक्टर्स की सक्सेस स्टोरी

Success Story: भारत में डॉक्टर की पढ़ाई करने के लिए नीट मेडिकल एंट्रेस एग्जाम क्वालिफाई करना होता है. नौसेरा की अर्बिश, रुतबा बशीर और तुबा बशीर ने एक साथ नीट पास कर मिसाल कायम कर दी. पढ़िए उनकी इस सफलता की कहानी.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

Trending Photos

Success Story: तीन बहनों ने एक साथ एग्जाम क्लियर करके पेश की मिसाल, पढ़िए इन फ्यूचर डॉक्टर्स की सक्सेस स्टोरी

NEET 2023 Success Story: नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी ने कुछ समय पहले ही नीट 2023 परीक्षा के परिणामों का ऐलान किया. डॉक्टर बनने का सपना देख रहे स्टूडेंट के लिए नीट परीक्षा पास करना बहुत मायने रखता है. उस बच्चे के परिवार की भी खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं रहता, फिर उस परिवार के लिए तो यह मौका और भी खास हो जाता है, जब उनकी 3 बेटियां नीट में कामयाबी हासिल कर लें. नीट परीक्षा का रिजल्ट आने के साथ ही पूरे देश में तीनों बहनों की सफलता की चर्चा हो रही है. आइए जानते हैं इनकी कहानी...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच