NIRF Ranking: इस कॉलेज से पढ़े हैं स्वामी विवेकानंद और सुभाष चंद्र बोस, 100वें नंबर के साथ रह गया सबसे पीछे
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

NIRF Ranking: इस कॉलेज से पढ़े हैं स्वामी विवेकानंद और सुभाष चंद्र बोस, 100वें नंबर के साथ रह गया सबसे पीछे

NIRF Ranking: साल 2023 की लिस्ट जारी कर दी गई है. केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी इस रैंकिग में देश के टॉप कॉलेजों की लिस्ट में 100 कॉलेजों ने जगह बनाई है, जिसमें आखिरी नंबर पर कलकत्ता का Scottish Church College है. 

Jun 07, 2023, 08:32 AM IST

NIRF Ranking: इस कॉलेज से पढ़े हैं स्वामी विवेकानंद और सुभाष चंद्र बोस, 100वें नंबर के साथ रह गया सबसे पीछे

 Scottish Church College NIRF Ranking 2023: केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने ऑल इंडिया लेवल के साथ ही राज्यों और सिलेबस के हिसाब से संस्थानों को रैंक दी है. इस रैंकिंग के जरिए दाखिला लेने वाले छात्रों को कॉलेज के हर पहलु की जानकारी आसानी से मिल जाती है.

