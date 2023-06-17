Medical College in Delhi: दिल्ली में करनी है डॉक्टरी की पढ़ाई, ये रही बेस्ट कॉलेजों की लिस्ट
topStories1hindi1741398
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

Medical College in Delhi: दिल्ली में करनी है डॉक्टरी की पढ़ाई, ये रही बेस्ट कॉलेजों की लिस्ट

Top Medical Colleges in Delhi: अच्छा कॉलेज तभी मिलता है जब आपकी रैंक अच्छी हो. तो बस आपको यही काम करना है कि आप अच्छे से पढ़ाई करते रहें और अपना टारगेट सेट कर लें कि आपको किस कॉलेज से पढ़ाई करनी है.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

Trending Photos

Medical College in Delhi: दिल्ली में करनी है डॉक्टरी की पढ़ाई, ये रही बेस्ट कॉलेजों की लिस्ट

Medical College: दिल्ली भारत में मेडिकल एजुकेशन के लिए पसंदीदा स्थलों में से एक है. आप भी अगर मेडिकल की पढ़ाई के बारे में सोच रहे हैं या फिर तैयारी करने की प्लानिंग कर रहे हैं और अभी 10वीं 11वीं की पढ़ाई कर रहे हैं तो आपके लिए यह बेस्ट टाइम हो सकता है. जिस समय आप मेडिकल की पढ़ाई के लिए एक अच्छा कॉलेज पाने की कोशिश में लग सकते हैं. अच्छा कॉलेज तभी मिलता है जब आपकी रैंक अच्छी हो. तो बस आपको यही काम करना है कि आप अच्छे से पढ़ाई करते रहें और अपना टारगेट सेट कर लें कि आपको किस कॉलेज से पढ़ाई करनी है उसी के हिसाब से तैयारी करें. आज हम यहां आपको दिल्ली के बेस्ट मेडिकल कॉलेजों की जानकारी दे रहे हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Fell Down: अपने ही कपड़ों और हील में फंसकर गिरी उर्फी, उड़ा मजाक!
Sebi
शेयर बाजार की ल‍िस्‍टेड कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए नया न‍ियम,24 घंटे के अंदर करना होगा यह काम
Delhi Police
बृजभूषण शरण सिंह को नाबालिग के यौन शोषण मामले में मिली क्लीन चिट, चार्जशीट दाखिल
Odisha Train Accident
ओडिशा रेल हादसे से पहले अप्रैल में रेलवे बोर्ड ने सिग्नल कर्मियों को लगाई थी फटकार