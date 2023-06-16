NEET-UG: ट्रक मैकेनिक की बेटी ने नीट-यूजी परीक्षा पास की, नींद न आए इसलिए करती थी ये काम
NEET UG 2023: आरती को अकसर सिर दर्द रहा करता था, लेकिन उसने इसे पढ़ाई में बाधा नहीं बनने दिया. आरती सिरदर्द को लेकर डॉक्टरी सलाह ले रही है.

NEET UG 2023 Result Toppers: आगरा में ट्रक मैकेनिक की  21 साल की बेटी आरती झा ने मेडिकल कोर्स में दाखिले के लिए ना सिर्फ नीट-यूजी की परीक्षा पास की है बल्कि देश भर में 192वां स्थान भी हासिल किया है. इस डर से की कहीं नींद ना आ जाए और पढ़ाई पीछे ना रह जाए, गर्मियों में भी आरती पंखा बंद करके पढ़ती थी.

