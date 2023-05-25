UK Board 10th Result 2023: उत्तराखंड बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट जारी, जानें लाखों को पछाड़ किसने मारी बाजी
UK Board 10th Result 2023: उत्तराखंड बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट जारी, जानें लाखों को पछाड़ किसने मारी बाजी

UK Board 10th Result 2023 Out: उत्तराखंड बोर्ड ने कक्षा 10वीं बोर्ड परीक्षाके नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं. उत्तराखंड विद्यालय शिक्षा परिषद की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर रिजल्ट का लिंक एक्टिव कर दिया गया है. 

Uttarakhand Board 10th Result 2023 Declare:उत्तराखंड बोर्ड की कक्षा 10वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले स्टूडेंट्स का इंतजार खत्म हो चुका है. उत्तराखंड विद्यालय शिक्षा परिषद आज, 25 मई 2023 को हाईस्कूल परीक्षा के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं. राज्य के शिक्षा मंत्री ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस के जरिए उत्तराखंड बोर्ड 10वीं  (UK Board Result) के परिणाम घोषित किए. हाई स्कूल में टिहरी गढ़वाल के सुशांत चंद्रवंशी ने 99% अंक प्राप्त कर प्रदेश में पहला स्थान प्राप्त किया है. इस साल 10वीं में कुल 85.17 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए हैं.

