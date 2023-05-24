UPSC 2022 टॉपर इशिता किशोर ने दी उम्मीदवारों को सलाह, बताया कैसे करें AIR 1 के लिए तैयारी
topStories1hindi1708663
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

UPSC 2022 टॉपर इशिता किशोर ने दी उम्मीदवारों को सलाह, बताया कैसे करें AIR 1 के लिए तैयारी

UPSC CSE 2022 Topper Ishita Kishore: इशिता मे इकोनॉमिक्स ऑनर्स में डिग्री हासिल करने के बावजूद, इकोनॉमिक्स को अपने ऑप्शनल सब्जेक्ट के रूप में नहीं चुना था.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:29 AM IST

Trending Photos

UPSC 2022 टॉपर इशिता किशोर ने दी उम्मीदवारों को सलाह, बताया कैसे करें AIR 1 के लिए तैयारी

UPSC CSE 2022 Topper Ishita Kishore: यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2022 में ग्रेटर नोएडा की रहने वाली इशिता किशोर ने टॉप किया है. इशिता ने अपनी इस सफलता का सारा श्रेय अपनी मां को दिया है. बता दें कि इशिता ने सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में सफलता अपने तीसरे प्रसास में हासिल की है. वह पहले दो प्रयासों में तो प्रीलिम्स परीक्षा भी क्रैक नहीं कर पाई थीं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
rajasthan board result 2023
RBSE 10th 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Amitabh Bachchan
Laawaris: फिल्म से निकाल दी गई थीं परवीन बाबी, रिप्लेस होते-होते बची थीं राखी!
cold coffee
Summers में कोल्ड कॉफी पीकर पहुंचा रहे हैं गले को ठंडक? सेहत को हो सकता है नुकसान
sapna choudhary
कुश्ती दंगल में डांस कर रहीं सपना चौधरी के स्टेज पर ही हो गया घमासान, हुआ हंगामा
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला
Sara Ali Khan
Sara पर जमकर चढ़ा राजस्थानी रंग, जयपुरी दुपट्टा-मोजड़ी की जमकर की शॉपिंग