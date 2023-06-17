Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: दोनों भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल, तस्वीरें वायरल
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: दोनों भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल, तस्वीरें वायरल

Aamir Khan Spotted with Brother: कुछ साल पहले फैसल खान ने भाई आमिर खान ही नहीं बल्कि पूरे परिवार पर काफी गंभीर आरोप लगाए थे. लेकिन ताजा तस्वीरों में फैसल और आमिर गले मिलते दिख रहे हैं.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: दोनों भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल, तस्वीरें वायरल

Aamir Khan Latest news: आमिर खान इस वक्त काम से ब्रेक लेकर परिवार के साथ खास वक्त गुजार रहे हैं. घर में कभी परिवारवालों के साथ तो कभी इंडस्ट्री में अपने दोस्तों के साथ वो महफिल जमाते रहते हैं. वहीं हाल ही में उन्होंने अपनी मां का जन्मदिन भी परिवार और करीबियों के साथ सेलिब्रेट किया जिसकी कई तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर छाई हुई हैं. 

