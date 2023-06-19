Sunil Lahri Angry: 600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के रामानंद सागर की रामायण के लक्ष्मण
topStories1hindi1744794
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Sunil Lahri Angry: 600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के रामानंद सागर की रामायण के लक्ष्मण

Sunil Lahri on Adipurush: आदिपुरुष पर बवाल भारत से नेपाल तक मचा है. हाल ही में फिल्म को रामानंद सागर की रामायण में लक्ष्मण बने सुनील लहरी ने देखा और अब उनका गुस्से से भरा रिएक्शन सामने आया है.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 06:46 PM IST

Trending Photos

Sunil Lahri Angry: 600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के रामानंद सागर की रामायण के लक्ष्मण

Sunil Lahri Reaction on Adipurush: आदिपुरुष रिलीज हुई, लोगों ने इसे देखा, कुछ को फिल्म शानदार लगी तो कुछ ने इसे देख भारतीय संस्कृति के खिलाफ अपमान महसूस किया. ऐसा ही कुछ सालों पहले रामानंद सागर की रामायण (Ramayan) में लक्ष्मण का किरदार निभा चुके सुनील लहरी (Sunil Lahri) को भी फील हुआ लिहाजा फिल्म देखने के बाद वो गुस्से से आग बबूला नजर आ रहे हैं और उन्होंने अब जमकर भड़ास निकाली है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल