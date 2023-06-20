Bollywood Legend: भगवान राम पर बनी यह थी अकेली फिल्म, जिसे देखा राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी ने
Bollywood Legend: भगवान राम पर बनी यह थी अकेली फिल्म, जिसे देखा राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी ने

Film on Ramayan: राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी (Mahatma Gandhi) के मन में फिल्मों के लिए उत्साह नहीं था. वे फिल्मों के समाज पर प्रभाव को लेकर बहुत चिंतित थे. अपने जीवन काल में उन्होंने दो ही फिल्में देखी थीं. पहली एक अमेरिकी फिल्म थी, जबकि दूसरी भारत में बनी मूक फिल्म. जिसका संबंध भगवान श्री राम से था...

 

Jun 20, 2023

Bollywood Legend: भगवान राम पर बनी यह थी अकेली फिल्म, जिसे देखा राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी ने

Ramayan: ऐसे समय जबकि सिनेमा के पर्दे पर भगवान राम आदिपुरुष (Film Adipurush) एक बार फिर से चर्चा में हैं, यह बात साफ हो गई है कि भारतीयों के मन में सदियों पुरानी उनकी आस्था में रत्ती भर बदलाव नहीं आया है. यही वजह है कि स्वतंत्रता संग्राम के दौर में फिल्मों को खास तवज्जो न देने वाले राष्ट्रपति महात्मा गांधी (Mahatma Gandhi) ने भी अपने जीवन में देश में बनी जो एकमात्र फिल्म देखी थी, वह भगवान राम की कहानी थी. 1943 में निर्देशक विजय भट्ट की फिल्म राम राज्य (Film Ram Rajya) को इस साल 80 बरस हो रहे हैं. इस फिल्म को महात्मा गांधी ने 1945 में तब देखा देखा था, जब वह कुछ दिनों के लिए मुंबई आए हुए थे.

