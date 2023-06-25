Flop Actor: करोड़ों का मालिक है बॉलीवुड का ये फ्लॉप एक्टर, लाइमलाइट से हुआ गायब तो जीने लगा लग्जरी लाइफ
topStories1hindi1752785
Flop Actor: करोड़ों का मालिक है बॉलीवुड का ये फ्लॉप एक्टर, लाइमलाइट से हुआ गायब तो जीने लगा लग्जरी लाइफ

Aftab Shivdasani 45वां जन्मदिन सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं. फिल्मों में नाकामयाब होने वाले आफताब लग्जरी लाइफ जीते हैं. यहां तक कि करोड़ों की संपत्ति के मालिक भी है. जानिए आफताब आखिर इतनी कमाई कहां से करते हैं.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 08:40 AM IST

Flop Actor: करोड़ों का मालिक है बॉलीवुड का ये फ्लॉप एक्टर, लाइमलाइट से हुआ गायब तो जीने लगा लग्जरी लाइफ

Aftab Shivdasani Birthday: 'मिस्टर इंडिया' फिल्म में बतौर चाइल्ड एक्टर अपने करियर की शुरुआत करने वाले एक्टर आफताब शिवदासानी (Aftab Shivdasani) आज अपना 45वां जन्मदिन सेलेब्रेट कर रहे हैं. आफताब ने बतौर चाइल्ड एक्टर कई फिल्मों में काम किया और खूब नाम कमाया. जिसमें 'अव्वल नंबर', 'चालबाज' और 'इंसानियत' जैसी कई फिल्मों के नाम शामिल है. लेकिन बॉलीवुड में बतौर एक्टर डेब्यू करने के बाद आफताब वो नाम और शोहरत नहीं कमा सके जो बतौर चाइल्ड एक्टर अपने नाम की थी. लेकिन फिल्मों में फ्लॉप एक्टर का तमगा लिए ये एक्टर आज करोड़ों का मालिक है और लग्जरी लाइफ जीता है. जानिए आफताब शिवदासानी के बारे में.

