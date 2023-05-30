Ishita Dutta New Home: डिलीवरी से पहले अजय देवगन की 'ऑनस्क्रीन बेटी' ने खरीदा नया घर, देखिए इनसाइड VIDEO
Ishita Dutta अपना नया आशियाना खरीद लिया है. इशिता ने पति वत्सल सेठ के साथ मिलकर विधि विधान से गृह प्रवेश किया. एक्ट्रेस ने पूजा पाठ का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है जो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है.

Ishita Dutta New Home: अजय देवगन की ऑनस्क्रीन बेटी इशिता दत्ता (Ishita Dutta) ने डिलीवरी से पहले अपना नया आशियाना खरीद लिया है. इशिता ने पति वत्सल सेठ के साथ मिलकर विधि विधान से गृह प्रवेश किया. एक्ट्रेस ने पूजा पाठ का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है जो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो में वत्सल और इशिता एक साथ पूजा करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. 

