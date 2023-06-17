Alia Bhatt की पहली हॉलीवुड फिल्म का ट्रेलर आज होगा रिलीज, Gal Gadot के साथ Heart of Stone में दिखेगा एक्शन अवतार!
Alia Bhatt Hollywood Movie: आलिया भट्ट की पहली हॉलीवुड फिल्म हार्ट ऑफ स्टोन का ट्रेलर सोशल मीडिया पर आज रिलीज होने वाला है. गैल गैडोट के साथ आलिया का भी एक्शन अवतार फिल्म में देखने को मिलेगा. 

Alia Bhatt Gal Gadot Heat of Stone Trailer: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस आलिया भट्ट (Alia Bhatt) और हॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार गैल गैडोट (Gal Gadot) की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म हार्ट ऑफ स्टोन का ट्रेलर नेटफ्लिक्स के टुडुम 2023 फेस्टिवल में रिलीज किया जाने वाला है.  रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो गैल गैडोट और आलिया भट्ट की एक्शन फिल्म हार्ट ऑफ स्टोन (Heart of Stone Trailer) का ट्रेलर इंडियन टाइम जोन के मुताबिक सोशल मीडिया पर 18 जून की आधी रात करीबन 2 बजे रिलीज होगा. पहली हॉलीवुड फिल्म के ट्रेलर रिलीज के लिए फिलहाल एक्ट्रेस आलिया भट्ट ब्राजील में हो रहे टुडुम इवेंट में पहुंची हुई हैं. 

