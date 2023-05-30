Bollywood Actress: इन एक्ट्रेसों ने पाली हैं बिल्लियां, सोनाक्षी के पास पर्शियन कैट तो शिल्पा की रानी है दिल छूने वाली
Bollywood Actress: इन एक्ट्रेसों ने पाली हैं बिल्लियां, सोनाक्षी के पास पर्शियन कैट तो शिल्पा की रानी है दिल छूने वाली

Bollywood Actors Pet: बॉलीवुड सितारे अक्सर जानवरों के प्रति मानवीय होने के मैसेज देते हैं. कई तो खुद भी जानवरों से खूब प्यार करते हैं और अपने घर में उन्हें पालते हैं. खास तौर पर एक्ट्रेसों को बिल्लियों से प्यार हैं और वे कई बार उनके साथ अपनी तस्वीरें शेयर करती हैं...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 05:43 PM IST

Bollywood Actress: इन एक्ट्रेसों ने पाली हैं बिल्लियां, सोनाक्षी के पास पर्शियन कैट तो शिल्पा की रानी है दिल छूने वाली

Cat Pictures: बॉलीवुड सितारों को फिल्मों के साथ पालतू जानवरों का भी शौक होते है. देसी-विदेशी नस्ल के कुत्तों, बिल्लियों से लेकर मछलियां-कछुए-घोड़े तक आपको उनके पास मिलेंगे. लेकिन कुछ एक्ट्रेसों को बिल्लियां खास तौर पसंद हैं. वे इन्हें अपने बच्चों की तरह संभाल कर रखती हैं और अपने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्मों पर उनके साथ तस्वीरें भी शेयर करती हैं. ये बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस गर्व से अपने आप को केट पेरेंट्स कहती हैं. इनमें आलिया भट्ट से लेकर सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, श्रद्धा कपूर, मधुरिमा तुली और कृति सैनन तक शामिल हैं. एक नजर उन अभिनेत्रियों पर जो अपनी बिल्लियों के साथ खूब खुश रहती हैं.

