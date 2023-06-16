Amaal Mallik ने अपने नए गाने से चलाया जादू, Shah Rukh Khan और Yash Chopra को किया डेडिकेट
topStories1hindi1741063
अमाल मलिन ने अपने नए गाने को शाहरुख खान और यश चोपड़ा को डेडिकेट किया है. सिंगर का ये गाना धड़ल्ले से वायरल हो रहा है. 

Jun 16, 2023

Amaal Mallik: अमल मलिक (Amaal Mallik) का नाम  बॉलीवुड के उन चंद सिंगरों में से एक हैं. जिनकी आवाज का जादू लोगों के दिलों पर छा जाता है. अमाल ने बॉलीवुड में कई हिट गाने दिए हैं. कर गई चुल', 'बुद्धू सा मन', 'बेसब्रियां' जैसे हिट गाने देने के बाद उन्होंने अपना नया गाना रिलीज किया है. सिंगर ने अपने जन्मदिन के मौके पर एक नया रोमांटिक नंबर 'मोहब्बत' रिलीज किया है. ये गाना दिवंगत दिग्गज फिल्म निर्माता यश चोपड़ा और किंग ऑफ रोमांस शाहरुख खान को डेडीकेट किया गया है. 

