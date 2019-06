भीड़ में फंसी इस अमेरिकी सिंगर के साथ हुई बदसलूकी, वायरल हुआ VIDEO

Video of a fan groping singer Miley Cyrus and trying to kiss her while she’s walking through a crowd behind her husband, Liam Hemsworth. Miley can be seen turning away from the man after which security guards were seen separating him from her. The incident reportedly happened while they were leaving a hotel in Barcelona, Spain. #Miley #cyrus #mileycyrus #mileycyrusedit #liamhemsworth #fan #fanattack #kiss #barcelona #spain #couple #starcouple #hothothot #whoworewhat #fashionblogger_nrw #fashionblogger #fashionbloggers #indianfashionblogger #modestfashionblogger #model #photoshoot #picoftheday #outfitoftheday

