Ranbir Kapoor Animal: एक और एक ग्यारह होते हैं, लेकिन अगस्त की 11 तारीख को तीन फिल्में एक-दूसरे की कमाई झपटने को टकराएंगी. इसमें नुकसान इंडस्ट्री का होगा. आजकल फिल्में यूं भी कम चल रही हैं, ऐसे में एक-एक कर बॉक्सऑफिस पर आने के बजाय ये फिल्में एक साथ रिलीज होकर एक-दूसरे को निपटाने का काम करेंगी...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 08:49 PM IST

Bollywood Clash: 11 अगस्त को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है बॉलीवुड का नुकसान

Sunny Deol Gadar 2: बॉलीवुड का इन दिनों क्या हाल है, किसी से छुपा नहीं है. फिल्में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर चलने को तरस रही हैं. अगर कोई फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर लागत भी निकाल ले, तो निर्माता जश्न मना रहे हैं. लेकिन इसके बावजूद एक बात जो बॉलीवुड के बड़े निर्माता समझने को तैयार नहीं हैं, वह है आपस की टक्कर. साल के 52 हफ्ते होने के बावजूद 52 ढंग की फिल्में नहीं आतीं. लेकिन ऐसे मौके जरूर आते हैं, जब एक साथ दो, तीन या चार फिल्में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर एक-दूसरे से टक्कर लेती हैं. इसमें नुकसान उन्हीं का होता है. इस बार 11 अगस्त को भी ऐसा ही कुछ होने जा रहा है.

