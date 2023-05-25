Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए 7 मिनट तक बजती रहीं तालियां, इमोशनल हुए कलाकार!
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए 7 मिनट तक बजती रहीं तालियां, इमोशनल हुए कलाकार!

Kennedy Gets Standing Ovation: कांस फिल्म फेस्टिवस में अनुराग कश्यप की फिल्म कैनेडी की स्क्रीनिंग हुई जहां लोगों को ये इतनी पसंद आई कि 7 मिनट तक पूरा हॉल तालियों की गड़गड़ाहट से गूंज उठा.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 04:07 PM IST

Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए 7 मिनट तक बजती रहीं तालियां, इमोशनल हुए कलाकार!

Anurag Kashyap Kennedy Premiere at Cannes: अनुराग कश्यप (Anurag Kashyap) इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म कैनेडी (Kennedy) को लेकर काफी चर्चा में हैं. भारत में इसकी रिलीज से पहले कांस फिल्म फेस्टिवल (Cannes Film Festival) में इसके प्रीमियर का मौका उन्हें मिला जहां कैनेडी पूरी तरह छा गई. स्क्रीनिंग के बाद कांस फिल्म फेस्टिवल का हॉल पूरे 7 मिनट तक तालियों की गड़गड़ाहट से गूंज उठा और ये देख फिल्म की स्टार कास्ट यानि सनी लियोन (Sunny Leone) और राहुल भट्ट (Rahul Bhatt) काफी भावुक दिखे. वहीं अनुराग भी इस सम्मान को पाकर काफी खुश दिखे. 

