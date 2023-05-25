 500 या 1000 करोड़ नहीं, इतने के मालिक हैं Karan Johar; बंगले की कीमत जान उड़ जाएंगे होश
करण जौहर बॉलीवुड के सबसे अमीर डायरेक्टर के लिस्ट में शामिल हैं. उन्होंने अपने करियर की शुरुआत  बतौर अभिनेता की थी. उसके बाद उन्होंने निर्देशन में कदम रखा और ये कहना गलत नहीं होगा कि उन्होंने अपने करियर में बेहतरीन फिल्में दी है. उनके जन्मदिन के अवसर पर उनके बारे में जानते है.

 

 

May 25, 2023

Karan Johar: करण जौहर (Karan Johar) बॉलीवुड के सबसे अमीर डायरेक्टर की लिस्ट में शामिल हैं. उन्होंने अपने करियर की शुरुआत  बतौर अभिनेता की थी. उसके बाद उन्होंने निर्देशन में कदम रखा और ये कहना गलत नहीं होगा कि उन्होंने अपने करियर में बेहतरीन फिल्में दी हैं. आज  करण जौहर अपना 51 वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं. वो अपने बिंदास और बेफिक्र अंदाज के लिए जाने जाते हैं. उन्हें महंगे ब्रांड पहनने का बहुत शौक है. क्या आप जानते है करण जौहर के पास 100 से भी ज्यादा जूते है और उनकी कीमत जानकर आपके होश उड़ जाएंगे. आईए जानते है करण जौहर की नेट वर्थ. 

