Trollers को अर्जुन कपूर ने दिया मुंह तोड़ जवाब, सौतेली मां श्रीदेवी पर कर रहे थे कमेंट...

Ok see I found an unused picture @janhvikapoor happy birthday hope this year is the beginning of you discovering urself & realising the world is ur oyster... Stay grateful stay humble & stay grounded.... Also I hope truly that u give us the same love this year that u give Pankoo ji !!!

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Mar 6, 2019 at 8:25am PST